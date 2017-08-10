Nigeria: Man Kills Wife, Forces Kids to Say She Drank Insecticide

Lagos — A 42-year-old man who beat his wife to death penultimate weekend at Oko-Oba area of Lagos allegedly forced his three kids to tell their neighbours that their mother died after she drank insecticide, according to investigation by police detectives attached to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID), Lagos Command.

The suspect, John Owobi, 42, is currently being detained by detectives from the homicide unit of SCID, Panti, Yaba, for murder.

A police source said the lifeless body of the deceased, Teresa, was found in their apartment at No. 42 Musiliu Street, Okooba area of Lagos by neighbours.

The source revealed that the neighbours were allegedly attracted to the place by the persistent cry for help from the deceased on the day she died.

It was gathered that the suspect told his neighbours that his wife of about 15 years died after she drank poison.

The suspect alleged that he had earlier tried to prevent his wife from committing suicide, but that he was shocked hours later when he discovered that she had allegedly gulped a full bottle of 'Sniper'.

He told his children not to say anything contrary to what he had told their landlord.

But lucky allegedly ran against the suspect when his three children insisted that their dad had actually instructed them to say that their mother died after drinking insecticide.

"With this information, I took the oldest of them aside and asked him to narrate to me what happened in detail. The boy who is about 13 years said the father beat up their mother all through the night," the landlord, who refused to be named, told police.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed the incident, said an autopsy conducted on the woman revealed that she suffered internal injuries and fractures from the beating she received.

"The suspect killed his wife and still went to the station to report that the deceased was found lying dead on the floor in their room," he said.