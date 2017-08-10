Nigeria: Coventry University Holds Open Day for Potential Nigerian Students

Coventry University, United Kingdom is set to meet potential Nigerian students tomorrow in Lagos at an open day forum to showcase its prospects, particularly in entrepreneurship and innovative learning.

A senior lecturer in Petroleum and Environmental Technology at the university, Dr Babatunde Anifowose will be on hand to meet open day attendees. The event would also provide an avenue for attendees to learn more about the enterprise and innovation activities in the institution.

While the Lagos event is scheduled to hold at Protea Hotel Select, a similar one will take place in Abuja and Port harcourt at Newton Park Hotels Annex and Golden Tulip Hotel on August 12 and 13 respectively.

The event would afford prospective students to find out about the university's degree and master's programmes. Apart from exposing its students to entrepreneurial and innovative learning, the university will be providing insight into UK work experience programme for overseas students.

According to Anifowose, "The global energy industry is at a critical stage where rising energy demand and the clamour for sustainable development have led to ambitious targets in nations around the world. The future, therefore, belongs to forward-looking 21st-century graduates with wide-ranging technical competencies and soft skills, and a 'can do' attitude.

On his part, Dr David Pilsbury, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International) of the school said, "Only two UK universities attract more international students than Coventry, because we have excellent courses, fantastic facilities and high employability rates. We are also extremely experienced in meeting the needs of international students, so they have a great time and a great learning experience.

"We currently have around 1,000 Nigerian students studying at Coventry, and it is great for all to stay in touch and continue to build the relationship with them when they graduate and return home to build their professional lives. It's a relationship that we hope can start at open days like the three we are holding in Nigeria.