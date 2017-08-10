Liberia: Don't Vote Wrongly

Montserrado County District #12 representative candidate Dr. George B. Samah is cautioning Liberians against voting the wrong people into elected offices based on ethnicity, friendship and religious affiliation.

He spoke with the NewDawn on Tuesday, 8 August at his district office along the Somalia drive, Barnerville Junction. There are 23 candidates vying for the representative seat of District 12, including the incumbent.

Dr. Samah says because positions are given to the wrong people here, the citizenry do not have running water, infrastructures, and electricity. The former program and administrative officer of WHO, has classified electricity in Liberia as Christmas light, on grounds that it is being provided on an 'on and off' basis. He cautions all Liberians to vote wisely and not repeat the same mistakes.

The independent candidate says greed and corruption are a way of life in Liberia, noting that they are killing the nation. Dr. Samah says when elected representative of District #12, he will improve the health care delivery system of the district and modify education.

He calls on his supporters to remain peaceful during the time of campaigning, and confidently asks them to get ready for his induction in January 2018. Meanwhile, Dr. Samah calls on his critics to stop spreading rumors that he's not a resident of District #12. "It is a lie, I have been a resident of District #12 for years, am a resident of [the] district," he concludes.