10 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Don't Vote Wrongly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel P. Kamara

Montserrado County District #12 representative candidate Dr. George B. Samah is cautioning Liberians against voting the wrong people into elected offices based on ethnicity, friendship and religious affiliation.

He spoke with the NewDawn on Tuesday, 8 August at his district office along the Somalia drive, Barnerville Junction. There are 23 candidates vying for the representative seat of District 12, including the incumbent.

Dr. Samah says because positions are given to the wrong people here, the citizenry do not have running water, infrastructures, and electricity. The former program and administrative officer of WHO, has classified electricity in Liberia as Christmas light, on grounds that it is being provided on an 'on and off' basis. He cautions all Liberians to vote wisely and not repeat the same mistakes.

The independent candidate says greed and corruption are a way of life in Liberia, noting that they are killing the nation. Dr. Samah says when elected representative of District #12, he will improve the health care delivery system of the district and modify education.

He calls on his supporters to remain peaceful during the time of campaigning, and confidently asks them to get ready for his induction in January 2018. Meanwhile, Dr. Samah calls on his critics to stop spreading rumors that he's not a resident of District #12. "It is a lie, I have been a resident of District #12 for years, am a resident of [the] district," he concludes.

Liberia

Liberia's Impeachment War Intensifies As Legislature Rejects High Court Prohibition

A legal wrangle between the lower house of Liberia's National Legislature and the Supreme Court heightened Thursday when… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.