Kenya: Yego Says He's in Great Shape

Julius Yego on Wednesday declared he is ready to defend his world javelin title.

Yego, also the Olympic silver medallist and the Commonwealth Games champion, was confident he has regained his form and is aiming for that magical throw of 83 metres that should catapult him to the final.

Yego, the former Diamond League record holder and current national record holder, said he has done everything possible with his coach Joseph Mosonik to be in the best shape.

"I am in the best shape just like when I won the World title two years ago and silver last year at the Rio Olympic Games," Yego said.

"The only difference is that the Yego in London has matured and knows what to do to qualify for the final and win."

"What I need is that one decent automatic throw to conserve my energy for the final," said Yego, the 2012 and 2014 African champion, who is not bothered by his lacklustre show at the Diamond League this season.

Yego noted that three Germans- Olympic champion Thomas Röhler (93.90), Johannes Vetter (94.44m) and Andreas Hofmann (88.79), could be boasting of the best throws in the world this season but the event in London will present a different ball game altogether.

"Anything is bound to happen but what I am looking for is a good momentum and the one throw that will win," said Yego, adding that his throwing technique and swift leg movements are back.

Yego singled out the new World 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich saying that she didn't have the best time from the Diamond League going into London but she still managed to go against the odds to win her 1,500m final.

Yego's season's best came during the world championships trials when he hauled the best throw on Kenyan soil of 87.97m, ranking him eighth in the world this season.

Sotonik, who has accompanied Yego in London, declared that his athlete is 50 percent championship ready and not under any pressure to perform.

"There can only be pressure when you haven't done the right thing in training," Mosonik said.

"We have done well in training where he responded well to new programme."

Mosonik noted that Yego had a problem executing his technique in training and the Diamond League owing to a previous groin injury but hastened that they have addressed the issues.

"His movement, speed and release are okay," said Mosonik.

"I am confident he will stage a successful defence."

Monisk said that everybody who made it to London is a threat.