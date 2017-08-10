Kenya: EU Observers Urge Poll Losers to Concede or Follow Judicial Process

Nairobi — The European Union Election Observation Mission to Kenya says leaders who will be defeated should peacefully concede and if aggrieved follow the laid down judicial process.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Head of the Mission Marietje Schaake urged them to exercise restrain especially by not making statements that might incite Kenyans and stressed the need for allegations of hacking to be seriously looked into.

While commending the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for a job well don Schaake says there should never be a repeat of the violence observed in the 2007 polls.

"Elections should never be an issue of life or death. They should not be and I really hope and believe that a lot of lessons have been learnt in this country," she stated.

"We appeal to all to follow the avenues within the Kenyan Law should it be necessary to challenge anything to bring it to the IEBC or take it before a court of law," she said.

She also expressed concern at the large number of spoilt votes.

"When it comes to the spoilt ballot, this is indeed something that has stood out and there could be a number of reasons for it and it is important that those are followed up."

The East African Community Observer Mission in Kenya also appealed for patience as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission finalises the verification of election results.

Speaking during a press conference, Head of the Mission, Edward Rugumayo commended the IEBC for a job well done and appealed to all the candidates to accept the results.

He stated that they met with electoral body's officials who reiterated that their system was not hacked.