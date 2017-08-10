10 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: WP Change Five for Bulls Derby

There are five changes to the Western Province team for their Currie Cup clash with the Blue Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak , flyhalf Damian Willemse , centre Huw Jones , flank Jaco Coetzee and hooker Scarra Ntubeni all come into the starting line-up for the north-south derby, which kicks off at 17:15 on Saturday.

Vermaak replaces the injured Dewaldt Duvenage and will partner Willemse at halfback, with Justin Phillips and Kurt Coleman on the bench.

Jones makes his first start since returning from a hamstring injury and will line up at inside centre.

Both Coetzee and Ntubeni come into the starting line-up, with Ramone Samuels and Steph de Wit on the bench alongside lock Eddie Zandberg, who is in line to make his Currie Cup debut.

Western Province head coach John Dobson said that his players are looking forward to playing at Newlands again.

"It is always a big game when the Blue Bulls come to Newlands and this will be no different," the WP coach said.

"It has been a tough week for us, but the players are determined to rise to the occasion and show what we are capable of."

Teams:

Western Province

15 SP Marais, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Huw Jones, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Susbtitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Michael Kumbirai, 18 Eddie Zandberg, 19 Steph de Wit, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Kurt Coleman, 22 Dan Kriel

Blue Bulls

TBA

South Africa

Joy, Heartache for Wayde and Simbine at World Champs

There was both relief and grief for South Africa's top sprinters on Wednesday night, with Wayde van Niekerk reaching the… Read more »

