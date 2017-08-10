10 August 2017

Kenya: Presidential Polls Results May Be Announced Friday

Photo: Capital FM
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.
By Justus Wanga

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati will likely announce results of the Tuesday's presidential contest tomorrow.

Mr Chebukati has said they expect all forms 34B from around the country by 12pm Friday.

"We have asked all our officers to send in the forms by 11am tomorrow. Once we're done with the validation, we will immediately tell Kenyans who their next president is," the chairman said.

By Thursday 2pm, 117 Form 34Bs had been received at the National Tallying Centre from the constituencies.

The ongoing validation has returned few discrepancies with what has already been published in the commission's portal giving Mr Kenyatta a huge lead over his main challenger Raila Odinga.

Mr Chebukati at the same time said gave the exercise a clean bill of health saying it was credible, overall.

"Our preliminary report shows that hacking was attempted but didn't not succeed," he said.

He called on political leaders, reference understood to have been aimed at Mr Odinga, to avoid sentiments that can stoke tension among supporters.

The Nasa presidential candidate has dismissed figures indicating President Kenyatta is poised for a resounding victory.

