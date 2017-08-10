South Africa: Up-Date On the Manhunt for the Two Escapees

press release

The two escapees, Moses Ngwatle aged 39 and David Ramahlo aged 30 were re-arrested last night the 2017-08-09 in the Matibidi area in the Mpumalanga Province by the Burgersfort Detectives through a tip-off from members of the Community.

It is alleged that the two escapees were being escorted from Burgersfort Regional Court to Leboeng Police Station after they appeared for house breaking and theft cases.

The circumstances around this incident is a subject of our investigations.

The Police investigations are still continuing.