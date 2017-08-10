Kenya: Economic Freedom Party Dealt a Major Blow in Mandera

Economic Freedom Party (EFP) a local political powerhouse in Mandera has lost two seats to Jubilee Party (JP).

Mandera South parliamentary seat has been won by Ali Adan Haji of JP against Hassan Mohamed Issack of EFP.

EFP was formed by the council of elders to be used by locally endorsed candidates in their negotiated democracy plan after Governor Ali Roba and a handful of other politicians and businessmen disobeyed the elders.

The elders' line-up was dealt another blow in Mandera North Constituency after Bashir Abdullahi Sheikh (JP) was declared a winner having garnered 24,999 votes against EFP's Abdi Mohamed Ibrahim who managed 14,363 votes

Competition in Mandera North had been reduced to a clan contest between the Garre and the Degodia but the decision by Governor Ali Roba to defy elders' decree reduced the Garre political numbers.

Governor Roba fronted Mr Sheikh (Degodia) in Mandera North to boost his chances of getting votes and retain his governor's seat.

Mr Roba (JP) is currently leading the gubernatorial race with 67,470 votes against his EFP opponent, Hassan Noor Hassan who has 57,907 votes.

The senatorial race is also a stiff competition between Mr Mohamud Maalim Mohamed (JP) who is leading with 66,227 against Mr Hassan Osman of EFP with 57,027.

ODM's Abdinasir Mohamed Khalif is third with 1452 votes.

In the Women Representative race, EFP is leading with Amina Gedow garnering 58,369 followed by Amina Hassan of Party for Development and Reforms (PDR) with 35,192 votes while Ethila Mohamud (JP), a former County Executive Member for Water has only managed 28,520 votes.

Former Deputy Governor Omar Maalim won against six others including Mandera County Assembly speaker in Mandera East,

The tallying exercise is yet to conclude in Mandera West, Banisa and Lafey Constituencies.

Mandera has 175,642 registered voters with six constituencies and 30 wards.