South Africa: The Fight Against Cross Border and Trio Crimes Yield Positive Results

The South African Police Service in this Province is making significant gains in the fight against cross border and trio crimes in many crime infested areas, including our Ports of Entries.

The police have made a major breakthrough at Groblersbrug Port of Entry after intercepting the alleged smuggling of illicit creams worth over R700, 000 into South Africa.

The truck with foreign registration numbers was stopped and searched by the Police and the Department of Home Affairs Customs officials and while searching the vehicle, the driver managed to flee on foot and disappeared, leaving the truck behind. Police investigations to trace the suspect and also to determine the origin of these creams are still continuing.

During this search operation, the following were recovered:

40 x boxes of Betasol cream.

2606 x 30g Epidermic creams which was concealed under a load of soya beans.

The truck and these illicit creams have been confiscated.

Meanwhile ,the Police in Giyani have arrested two suspects aged 28 and 33 immediately after they have committed a business robbery and carjacking at a hardware store in Nkuri Village outside Giyani.

It is alleged that four unknown suspects, driving a red Toyota Corolla, entered the hardware store, pointed everybody with firearms and subsequently robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money, three cell phones and the hardware store owner's bakkie and drove off to the nearby village.

The Police were summoned and reacted swiftly and a manhunt was launched which lead to the successful arrest of the suspects.

During the arrest, the following were recovered:

One (01) rifle.

Four (04) live rounds of ammunition.

R520 cash.

Hijacked vehicle.

The remaining two suspects are still at large however police investigations continue.

The arrested suspects will appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court soon.

