Ethiopia: Arrests Continue Further in Corruption Case

The number of government officials arrested in a recent corruption case has reached 55.
The Police Commission has arrested Tijani Abagojam, an employee of the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC), and Yemane Tsegaye, former deputy director general of the Addis Ababa Saving Houses Development Enterprise (AASHDE).
The former is suspected of being involved in the process of awarding an illegible company for an Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) project at MoFEC while the latter is suspected of allegedly granting a contract to a construction company that did not participate in the bidding process.