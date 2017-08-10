Ethiopia: Court Denies Bail in High-Level Corruption Case

Judges at the Federal High Court have rejected the bail of the 44 government officials who were suspected of corruption.

The accused are from the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation (MoFEC), the Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA), the Addis Ababa City Roads Authority (AACRA), the Sugar Corporation and the Addis Ababa Saving Houses Development Enterprise (AASHDE).

The Court saw the cases of the accused today and yesterday. During today's session, the Court accepted the request from the Federal Police Commission Crime Investigation Section for 14 more days to carry out further investigation.

The judges also accepted the visitation and health treatment rights of the prisoners, but also ordered the police commission to report who visited the accused and the health centres where they get treatment.

The cases of the officials from MoFEC and ERA are adjourned until August 23, 2017, while the cases of the accused from the Sugar Corporation, AACRA and AASHDE will be seen on August 21.

The judges also ordered the Federal Police to bring the counts of the arrested officials separately during the next court session.