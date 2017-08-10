10 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jubilee Candidate Nixon Korir is New Lang'ata MP

By Maureen Kakah

Jubilee Party's Nixon Korir is the new Lang'ata MP after beating 16 other candidates in the parliamentary race.

Mr Korir was declared winner in the hotly contested seat following tension and unrest in the tallying centre at Multimedia University.

Security had to be beefed up since Wednesday. Mr Korir garnered 41086 votes.

ODM party agents had threatened to disruption the announcement saying they are disputing the results.

Heavily armed security officers, who were called in calmed the situation and then the results were announced.

The ODM candidate Oscar Omoke got 39, 593 votes.

Whilst the MP seat has been won by Jubilee, majority of the presidential votes in Lang'ata went to National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga served as MP for the larger Lang'ata constituency or 20 years. The constituency was split into two, Kibra and Lang'ata.

