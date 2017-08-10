Kenya: Harambee Stars Rise in Rankings

The national football team, Harambee Stars has moved up two places in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday. Stars move from position 84 to 82 with 412 points, four more than they had last month.

Kenya has not been in action since they lost away to Sierra Leone 1-0 in their opening match of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June.

Neigbours Uganda are placed nine places ahead of Kenya and they remain the best ranked nation in East Africa in position 73.

Rwanda (119) are the next best ranked country in the CECAFA region, while Tanzania and Kenya's Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers opponents Ethiopia following in that order.

Egypt has retained the top spot in the continent followed by Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal Tunisia and African champions Cameroon in that order. Brazil have knocked World Champions Germany off the top in the world rankings.

Germany dropped to second despite winning the Confederations Cup last month.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are in third and modest Switzerland, with a 100 per cent record in World Cup qualifiers, are fourth, which is higher than they have been since 1994.

Poland, who boast Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski amongst their ranks, are at a historic high of fifth having dropped just two points in their own qualifiers as European champions Portugal dropped two places to fifth.