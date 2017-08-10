9 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Briefs Media On the Upcoming Musicians Indaba, 10 Aug

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning Monitoring and Evaluation and chairperson of the Presidential Task Team on Creative Industries, Mr Buti Manamela will convene a Musicians Indaba in Jabulani, Soweto.

Prior to the Indaba Deputy Minister will host key stakeholders in the industry to discuss key components of the agenda for the Indaba.

The Musicians Indaba, an engagement platform by the task team, will give performers in the music sector, i.e. vocalists, instrumentalists, composers and lyricists an opportunity to highlight matters affecting their business as performing artist ,including piracy, copyright protection & infringement, local content and airplay in broadcast media.

