10 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Speaker Sussana Dantjie Hosts Basadi Re Aga Setshaba Outreach Programme in Moruleng, 11 Aug

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Friday, 11 August 2017, the Speaker of North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will engage women in politics and young women in arts culture through 'Basadi Re Aga Setshaba' outreach programme in Moruleng Cultural Precinct near Rustenburg at 10h00. Two motivational speakers, Urban Pop songstress, Ms. Thulisile Madihlaba popularly known as Chomee and Ms Catharine Mukibyane will motivate over 200 youth in arts and culture and women in politics and 50 youth students at the event.

The event also aims to profile women's businesses and political careers; achieve public participation in government structures; educate women of Bokone Bophirima on the role and responsibility of the Legislature as mandated by the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996; and aims to enhance oversight function of the Legislature and profile its activities.

North West Provincial Legislature acknowledges 2017 as a year of commemorating 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the inception of National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Joy, Heartache for Wayde and Simbine at World Champs

There was both relief and grief for South Africa's top sprinters on Wednesday night, with Wayde van Niekerk reaching the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.