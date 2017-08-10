South Africa: North West Speaker Sussana Dantjie Hosts Basadi Re Aga Setshaba Outreach Programme in Moruleng, 11 Aug

press release

On Friday, 11 August 2017, the Speaker of North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will engage women in politics and young women in arts culture through 'Basadi Re Aga Setshaba' outreach programme in Moruleng Cultural Precinct near Rustenburg at 10h00. Two motivational speakers, Urban Pop songstress, Ms. Thulisile Madihlaba popularly known as Chomee and Ms Catharine Mukibyane will motivate over 200 youth in arts and culture and women in politics and 50 youth students at the event.

The event also aims to profile women's businesses and political careers; achieve public participation in government structures; educate women of Bokone Bophirima on the role and responsibility of the Legislature as mandated by the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996; and aims to enhance oversight function of the Legislature and profile its activities.

North West Provincial Legislature acknowledges 2017 as a year of commemorating 20 years of the Constitution and 20 years since the inception of National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature