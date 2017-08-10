10 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tea Exports Down As Pakistani Sales Drop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
A farmer plucks tea leaves (file photo).
By Gerald Andae

Kenya's tea export dropped 19 per cent in the month of June compared with the similar period last year as leading importing market of the beverage, Pakistan, recorded a decline for first time since January.

Data from Tea Directorate indicates the volumes dropped from 23 million kilogrammes in June last year to 19 million kilos this year.

Tea exports to Pakistan, which accounts for almost half of the Kenya's total market, registered a decline of 16 per cent.

"Among these markets, Pakistan was the leading export destination for Kenyan tea having imported 19.48 million kilogrammes, accounting for 42 per cent of the total export volume," says the directorate.

In June, Kenyan tea was shipped to 41 export destinations, the same number of countries in the similar period last year.

During the month, 23.25 million kilos of Kenyan tea was sold through Mombasa Auction against 28.02 million kilos recorded in June 2016.

The average tea auction prices for Kenyan tea for the period under review was higher at Sh323 per kilogramme against Sh248 for the corresponding period last year.

The directorate says the improved prices were attributable to good demand against lower supply of tea in the first quarter of the year due to hot and dry weather conditions that cut supplies.

Agriculture and Food Authority says production of green leaf will drop from 473 million kilos produced in 2016 to about 420 million kilos this year.

Tea production for 2016 was 18.4 per cent higher than the 399 million kilos recorded in 2015.

Tea farmers affiliated to Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned a record Sh84 billion in the last financial year, making it the second year of improved earnings helped by a stable exchange rate and high pricing of the commodity in the world market.

Local tea consumption for June 2017 stood at 5.56 million kilogrammes.

Kenya

There Was Attempt to Hack System, It Failed - Electoral Commission

The electoral commission last night confirmed that there were attempts by some people to hack into their result… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.