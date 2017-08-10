South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Hosts Women in Energy Dialogue and Energy Community Imbizo in Kwazulu-Natal, 11 to 12 Aug

The Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi will host the Women in Energy Dialogue, launch the Women in Energy Awards and conduct an Energy Imbizo in Kwazulu-Natal as part of the "Women's Month" commemoration events.
These events will provide a platform for women to network, share their knowledge, discuss achievements and encourage the advancement of women across all sectors of the energy industry under the theme: "The year of OR Tambo: Women in Energy United in Moving South Africa Forward" and in line with the national theme "The year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward."
Issued by: Department of Energy