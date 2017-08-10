South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Hosts Women in Energy Dialogue and Energy Community Imbizo in Kwazulu-Natal, 11 to 12 Aug

There was both relief and grief for South Africa's top sprinters on Wednesday night, with Wayde van Niekerk reaching the… Read more »

These events will provide a platform for women to network, share their knowledge, discuss achievements and encourage the advancement of women across all sectors of the energy industry under the theme: "The year of OR Tambo: Women in Energy United in Moving South Africa Forward" and in line with the national theme "The year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward."

The Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi will host the Women in Energy Dialogue, launch the Women in Energy Awards and conduct an Energy Imbizo in Kwazulu-Natal as part of the "Women's Month" commemoration events.

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.