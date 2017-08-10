South Africa: MEC Ismail Vadi Conducts Site Inspection of Collapsed N3 Pedestrian Bridge

press release

Vadi conducts site inspection of collapsed N3 pedestrian bridge

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, conducted a site inspection of the collapsed pedestrian bridge on the N3 this morning.

MEC confirmed that the freeway between the Geldenhuys interchange and Van Buuren Road will be closed in both directions for the next 24 to 48 hours.

The decommissioned pedestrian bridge collapsed around midnight, leaving five people injured.

"Ekhurhuleni emergency services have reported that five people were hospitalised but fortunately there were no fatalities. .

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those in hospital. I shudder to think what would have happened if this occurred during peak hour traffic," said Vadi.

He wished the motorists and passengers who were injured during the incident a speedy recovery.

The foot bridge was constructed in 1978 and has not been in use for a number of years.

Vadi said that the cause of bridge collapse is unknown at this stage.

"An independent structural engineer is on site and assessing the incident. Until the investigation is completed it is not possible to speculate on the cause of the collapse," said Vadi.

He added that it is only after investigations have been completed that Sanral can demolish the structure, clear the debris and open the freeway to traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips by taking into account the anticipated disruption to traffic on the N3.

"Motorists traveling on the affected freeway, particularly those going to OR Tambo Airport, are advised to take into account the unavoidable road closures due to the collapse," emphasised Vadi.

He also indicated that regular traffic updates will be provided by Sanral.

Issued by: Gauteng Roads and Transport