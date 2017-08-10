South Africa: Premier David Makhura On Death of Judge Maluleke

9 August 2017

Gauteng mourns death of a legal giant, veteran Judge Maluleke

Gauteng Premier David Makhura is saddened by the passing of a legal giant, Judge George Maluleke. Judge Maluleke died at the age of 76 on Tuesday, 8 August 2017.

Premier Makhura said Maluleke dedicated his life to a struggle for freedom and was a champion for Human Rights.

"On behalf of the people of Gauteng and the provincial government, we are truly saddened by the loss of one of our great legal minds.

"We will remember Judge Maluleke for his complete integrity, independence and his immense contribution towards transforming the country's justice system," said Makhura.

Maluleke was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 1993, having previously acted as a Judge at the Venda High Court.

Maluleke's contribution to the rule of law, and the development of young black minds in the discipline and practice of the law, had left an indelible mark on the profession.

Together with Judge Willie Seriti and Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Jugde Maluleke ran a law firm the Maluleke Seriti & Moseneke for years and Maluleke Seriti Matlala & Makume.

