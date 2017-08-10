Kenya's 5,000m Debacle Continues, Menjo Out

Kenya will only have one representative in the men's 5,000 metres final on Saturday after Kiprono Menjo's appeal to be included after he was tripped was thrown out.

Cyrus Rutto now has the onus to try and end Kenya's 12-years' drought at the World Championships when he takes on defending champion Mo

Farah in the final.

At the same time, Team Kenya's management officially withdrew 2013 World 800m Eunice Sum from the heats, which were due last night, on medical grounds.

Team Kenya manager Nicholas Maswai confirmed that Sum was indeed ill hence won't take to the track in the 800m first heats, leaving Olympic 800m bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera and Emily Cherotich in the reckoning.

Meanwhile, Kenya's technical leader Paul Mutwii said efforts to have Menjo drafted back into the final fell short after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said that the athlete failed to put in an effort even after he was brought down.

Menjo fell after being tripped to finish 16th in 13:35.68 in the second semi-final heat on Wednesday night.

The semi-final was won by Ethiopia's World Under-20 Championships 5,000m gold medallist Selemon Barega, who also won the gold medal in the 3,000 metres at last month's World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi.

The Ethiopian clocked 13:21.50 on Wednesday.

Mutwii said that the IAAF appeals committee said Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo from USA, who also fell alongside Menjo, showed good effort to finish eighth but still didn't qualify.

"There is nothing we could have done trying to reason out with adamant people," said Mutwii.

Menjo, 37, who was representing Kenya for the first time in nine years, expressed his disappointment but said he will be back again.

"We can only accept their decision. I believe better days and things are ahead of me since the present position isn't permanent," said Menjo,

who is confident that Rutto will give Kenya a medal in men's 5,000m.

"I'm glad we shall have someone in the final after we fail at Rio Olympic Games."