9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - João Lourenço Offers Car to Ndongo King

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malanje — The MPLA candidate for the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, offered Wednesday a vehicle to the sovereign of the Kingdom of Ndongo, Buba Nvula Dala Mana "King Cabombo", in the scope of the general elections of August 23.

King Cabombo, who has been on the throne for more than 50 years, is the 43rd monarch of the Ndongo Kingdom, located in the commune of Dala Samba, 237 kilometers north of the city of Malanje, whose reign was led at that time by Ngola Kiluanje.

The MPLA candidate also handed over hoes, refrigerator, sound systems, freezers, stoves, cooking kits, teaching aids and portable computers to traditional authorities, members of JMPLA and the Angolan Women's Organization (OMA).

In addition to this action, João Lourenço today led a rally in Malanje, where he highlighted the lines of MPLA's governance program.

Angola

SADC Observers Due in Luanda Thursday

Southern African Development Community (SADC) observers, who will monitor the general elections on August 23, are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.