Malanje — The MPLA candidate for the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, offered Wednesday a vehicle to the sovereign of the Kingdom of Ndongo, Buba Nvula Dala Mana "King Cabombo", in the scope of the general elections of August 23.

King Cabombo, who has been on the throne for more than 50 years, is the 43rd monarch of the Ndongo Kingdom, located in the commune of Dala Samba, 237 kilometers north of the city of Malanje, whose reign was led at that time by Ngola Kiluanje.

The MPLA candidate also handed over hoes, refrigerator, sound systems, freezers, stoves, cooking kits, teaching aids and portable computers to traditional authorities, members of JMPLA and the Angolan Women's Organization (OMA).

In addition to this action, João Lourenço today led a rally in Malanje, where he highlighted the lines of MPLA's governance program.