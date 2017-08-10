9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Political Parties Praise Civic Attitude of Voters

Lubango — The August 23 election competing political parties Wednesday in Lubango, southern Huila province, praised the civic and orderly attitude of voters, in the light of electoral campaign underway across the country.

They are ruling MPLA party as well as the opposition FNLA, UNITA, APN, PRS and CASA-CE coalition.

Ruling out the existence of relevant cases of political intolerance in the province, the parties representatives said that in general the campaign is running smoothly.

They praised the behavior of populations who, despite their options, opted to live in harmony based on respect for difference, in a clear demonstration of political maturity.

The recognition was expressed by Bartolomeu Teixeira of FNLA in Huíla, Benedito Fernando (PRS), Sukama Miguel (APN), José Miúdo Ndambuka (MPLA).

In his turn, the coordinator for electoral campaign of the UNITA Ronaldo Inácio, regretted the occurrence last week of some cases of political intolerance in the municipalities of Chipindo, Chicomba and Jamba, but he said that such occurrences do not affect the campaign in those localities.

