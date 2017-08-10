Malanje — The ruling MPLA party's presidential candidate João Lourenço has reaffirmed his political organisation's priority to the investment in agriculture and cattle raising in order to generate more jobs and ensure production of essential goods for the people's needs

The politician made the pledge Wednesday at a political rally held in northern Malanje province.

In his address, João Lourenço promised to boost production of food, in quality and quantity, to help the population have the strength to work, if the party wins the elections of August 23.

The candidate asked for the vote to guarantee a victory in the elections, adding that priority will go to production of sugar, oilseeds, particularly the sunflower.

The politician also spoke of re-launch of the textile industry, producing fabrics to manufacture clothes in order to reduce import of clothes.

On the other hand, he pledged a government that ensures the production of goods and services for populations, with the active participation of Angolans in order to build a prosperous future.

Malanje province, with 328, 885 voters, out of universe of 9.3 million registered by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), is deemed one of the main strongholds of this political organisation.