9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Electoral Equipment Reach Cabinda, Cunene

Cabinda — The provinces of Cunene (south) and Cabinda (north) have received all materials and equipment that will be used for August 23 elections, Angop learnt Wednesday.

The batch includes electoral rolls and ballot papers, computer equipment such as tablets, bead printers, solar panels and fingerprint readers, voting booths, ballot box, vests, tents.

The kit include materials designed for training the personnel who will work in the polling stations.

At least 202,353 voters have registered in northern Cabinda province, while Cunene has 254, 511 voters.

Some 9. 3 million citizens will vote in the country's fourth elections.

