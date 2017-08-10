Angola: Elections/2017 - CNE Accredits 1000 National, International Observers

Luanda — National Electoral Commission (CNE) said Wednesday that thousand national and international observers have been accredited since the beginning of the process on August 6, ahead of the 23 August elections.

This was announced Wednesday in Luanda by CNE spokeswoman, Júlia Ferreira.

According to her, the number of observers would have been risen if the internal organisation of the institutions available to monitor the elections proved poor.

In order to make the things easier, she said, the CNE has been working on Sundays to enable, within a reasonable time, the completion of the process - training and capacity-building for the registered observers.

As for European Union, Júlia Ferreira said that it will not be represented as observer, but integrated in the elections at the expertise level, a task she described as fitting within observation of the process.

Among national and foreign observers accredited include the minister of Foreign Affairs Georges Chicoti, national ambassadors accredited abroad, as well as the Tocoist Church bishop, Afonso Nunes.

The official said that under the Electoral Law, the churches are listed as national observers, adding that reason why the bishop of Tocoist Church, Afonso Nunes, has also been accredited

The same applies to the high ranking official of Foreign Affairs Ministry, Angolan Organisations and Associations.

Foreign minister Georges Chicoti praised the process, saying that it has been well arranged lacking only the election to take place.