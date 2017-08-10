Angola: Elections / 2017 - APN Pledges Better Opportunities for Former Combatants

Luanda — The leader of the National Patriotic Alliance (APN), Quintino Moreira, has promised better opportunities for the children of former combatants, should he win the August 23 elections.

Speaking Wednesday, during the air time in RNA, the politician said that the children of former combatants deserve easy access to universities, health care and housing.

"Many former fallen combatants have not benefited from anything, and so their children cannot live in difficulties," he said.

In this context, he appealed to the electorate to vote for his party, which he considers to have the best governance program, in order to respond to the wishes of society.

The new political party, founded by Quintino Moreira, competes for the first time the general elections of the 23 August. The party, which was born from the former New Democracy - Electoral Union (ND-EU) Coalition, is represented throughout the country.