9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene - Governor Encourages Entrepreneurs to Invest in Manufacturing

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — Entrepreneurs from the province of Cunene were called today, in this locality, advised to invest in small manufacturing industries, taking advantage of the products of the countryside.

The appeal was made today by the provincial governor, Kundi Paihama, in statements to ANGOP about the progress the province has made in the last five years.

The governor informed that the province has made progress in the agricultural sector, hence the need for the emergence of small industries for the use of derivatives of cattle, swine and also tomatoes and massango.

He recognized the challenges facing the industrial sector in terms of investments and called on entrepreneurs and young entrepreneurs to join the Angola Investe and Projovem initiatives created by the Angolan Government.

The private sector is what drives the economy of any society, he said, calling for more attention in this sector.

Angola

SADC Observers Due in Luanda Thursday

Southern African Development Community (SADC) observers, who will monitor the general elections on August 23, are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.