Angola: Cunene - Governor Encourages Entrepreneurs to Invest in Manufacturing

Ondjiva — Entrepreneurs from the province of Cunene were called today, in this locality, advised to invest in small manufacturing industries, taking advantage of the products of the countryside.

The appeal was made today by the provincial governor, Kundi Paihama, in statements to ANGOP about the progress the province has made in the last five years.

The governor informed that the province has made progress in the agricultural sector, hence the need for the emergence of small industries for the use of derivatives of cattle, swine and also tomatoes and massango.

He recognized the challenges facing the industrial sector in terms of investments and called on entrepreneurs and young entrepreneurs to join the Angola Investe and Projovem initiatives created by the Angolan Government.

The private sector is what drives the economy of any society, he said, calling for more attention in this sector.