Luanda — The opposition FNLA party has called on the voters to participate en mass in the polling stations to exercise their right of citizenship.

The appeal was launched Wednesday by the party's first secretary in Luanda's urban district of Rangel, Baptista Kiangani.

The politician made these statements during the mobilisation campaign staged in the markets of Chapada and Arreou.

Baptista Kiangani stressed that the country's destiny depends on decision the citizen will make on August 23.

He said that the party now has a high number of youths in the delegate lists who, he believes, will vote for the first time.

As for the door-to-door sensitising campaign, the FNLA official said that the initiative is aimed to convince the voters to cast their vote of confidence in his party.

Six political parties - MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and the CASA-CE coalition - are competing for elections.