9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - Casa-Ce Holds Political-Electoral Activity in Lunda Norte

Dundo — Militants, friends and supporters of CASA-CE in Dundo (Lunda Norte) are today distributing electoral publicity in support of their leader, Abel Chivukuvuku.

The activities take place in the village of Tchitato and in the neighborhood Camatundo and include a door-to-door campaign in the neighborhoods of Norte, Taxa Dam, Gasolina and downtown Dundo.

The provincial executive secretary of CASA-CE, Manuel Massanzo, told the press that the candidate for President of the Republic, Abel Chivukuvuku, is currently presenting at a rally in Cafunfo the electoral manifesto and the governance program, an activity that precedes a similar one held at Cuango headquarters.

On Thursday, Abel Chivukuvuku takes part in a rally in the city of Dundo and then ends his campaign in Lunda Norte, in the municipality of Lucapa, with an identical act.

