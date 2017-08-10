South Africa: Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders Elects New Leadership, 11 Aug

press release

The Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders will on Friday, 11 August 2017 host its first sitting of the 5th House of Traditional Leaders at Thohoyandou. During the Sitting, Members of the House will elect a Committee which will lead for the next five years. The Provincial Executive Committee (which consists of the Chairperson, Deputy Chairperson and three additional members) will take over from Kgoshi Malesela Dikgale and his team who led the House from the 25th May 2012 to the 11th August 2017.

The Premier of Limpopo, Mr Stanley Mathabatha will address the sitting and he will be accompanied by MEC for CoGHSTA, Mme Makoma Makhurupetje. The newly elected Chairperson and Committee members will be sworn in.

The Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders has been established in terms of the Limpopo Houses of Traditional Leaders Act, Act 5 of 2005. This Act provides that the life span for both Local and Provincial Houses must be for a period of five years. The intention of establishing this institution is to advance the aspirations of traditional leadership in general.

There are five Local and one Provincial Houses of Traditional Leaders in Limpopo. These Houses of Traditional Leaders have a total number of sixty-three (63) members who are nominated and elected by Kings, Queen or Senior Traditional Leaders in their respective Districts.

