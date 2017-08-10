Luanda — The MPLA will work, in the period from 2017 to 2022, in the fight against corruption and to improve public services, aiming to foster the development of Angola.

In today's broadcasting time on Angola's National Radio, the MPLA said it intends to involve all citizens, adopt measures to end impunity in the country, strengthen the legal framework, prosecute and punish acts of corruption, as well as create a body Specialized in combating economic crime and corruption, with specialized staff with legal and technical means.

During the program, the MPLA defended that the fight against corruption stimulates investments in Angolan territory of national and foreign businessmen.

In one of the passages of the program, the MPLA candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said: "With your vote, I will be the President of all Angolans and I will take the decisions of the next Government. I will be responsible for better use of State resources, that belong to the Angolans and that we will manage ".

"The confidence of your vote will give the force to demand that the organs and companies of the State, officials of any level who deal with public money, be accountable for," he said.

For him, the fight against corruption is done putting an end to impunity and promised to face this battle with courage and dedication.