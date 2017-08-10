9 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Elections/2017 - SADC Observers Due in Luanda Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Southern African Development Community (SADC) observers, who will monitor the general elections on August 23, are expected in Luanda on Thursday (August 10).

This was announced Wednesday by Foreign minister, Georges Chikoti.

The minister said so at the end of a multi-sector coordination meeting that addressed technical issues such as supervision, reception, transports, to ensure success of observation process.

George Chicoty confirmed the coming Thursday of the chairperson of SADC observers, the former presidents of Mozambique, Cabo Verde, Namibia, East Timor and CPLP.

The official also announced the arrival in the coming days of the representatives of the African Union, the International Conference on Great Lakes and the State Commission for Central Africa.

The multi-sector commission operates in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and comprises ambassadors of career and assisted by the Ministries of Transport, Interior, Finance, Territory Administration and Hotel and Tourism.

Angola

Fight Against Corruption Tops MPLA Radio Broadcast Time

The MPLA will work, in the period from 2017 to 2022, in the fight against corruption and to improve public services,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.