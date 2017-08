Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has, on August 9, sworn in Mr Stephen Tiroyakgosi to assume his duty as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Tiroyakgosi was appointed to the post on August 1.

The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by among others, Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Mr Shaw Kgathi), Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi, Attorney General, Advocate Abraham Keetshabe and Clerk to Cabinet, Mr Ontiretse Letlhare.

Source : BOPA