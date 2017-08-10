Namibia: Student Urges Youths to Pursue Careers in Agriculture

Windhoek — A member of the Students Representative Council (SRC) for External Affairs at the University of Namibia (Unam) Ogongo campus, Nghishidimbwa Rabban, is urging fellow youths to pursue careers in agriculture for them to contribute to the economy of the country.

Currently in his final year studying an agricultural science degree, Rabban says engaging youth in agriculture has been topical recently and has reached the country's development agenda, as there is a growing concern worldwide that young people have become disenchanted with agriculture.

"With most young people living in rural settlements where agriculture is likely to provide food and the main source of income, it is vital that young people are connected with farming and related activities," he says. He adds that young people are living in an era where rapid urbanisation has led to a decline in rural populations, as a majority of young people prefer to live in urban areas.

Rabban is also concerned that most young people are not interested in this sector because schools in the country have a lack of facilities required for proper training in advanced farming methods. Therefore, learners are not being encouraged to perceive agriculture as an attractive field like others.

"At this stage learners should be taught and shown how to grow different high-value crops, rear livestock and market their products."

"I further believe that every young person in the country should have a background knowledge of agriculture despite the pursuit of other careers such as teaching, nursing, medicine and engineering," says Rabban.

He adds that all young people need knowledge and skills on how to produce food, and having a backyard garden requires knowledge to manage it otherwise there won't be any production.