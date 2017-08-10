10 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Networking Conference to Explore Mauritius' ICT Environment

The third edition of the Mauritius CIO (Chief Information Officers) Summit, a networking conference for the topmost influential decision-makers of Mauritius in the ICT sector, will be held on 16 August 2017 at the Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, in Balaclava.

The main objective of the Summit is to offer an opportunity for the region's leading CIOs to network with the industry's brightest minds, discover cutting-edge insights into the latest tech trends, and share invaluable experiences with their peers.

It is organised by the International Data Corporation, in collaboration with the National Computer Board, Westcon, Maxtec, Sage, Stulz, State Informatics Ltd and VMware. Participants are CIOs, IT Directors, Managers and Senior Executives representing Mauritius' leading technology thinkers.

The event is designed to appeal to those with a strategic focus on business, and on the role that technology plays in their organisation's ability to remain competitive.

