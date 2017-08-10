Mauritius: Metro Express - Larsen & Toubro Ltd Awarded Contract

press release

The Metro Express Ltd has awarded the Turnkey Design and Construct Contract to Larsen & Toubro Limited for a fixed sum of MUR 18, 799, 880, 000 following recommendations made by the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

The sum allocated is inclusive of provisional sums works, and with no variation and extension of time of execution, and without being detrimental to the norms and the standards of quality and safety as spelt out in the Request for Proposal.

The implementation of the project is scheduled to start in September 2017 and to be completed in November 2021. The sector stretching from Rose Hill to Port Louis is expected to be operational in September 2019.

A Traffic Engineering Unit, with the Korea Expressway Corporation, the Mauritius Research Council, and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, has been created to address issues of traffic interference.