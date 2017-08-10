10 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Roadhouse Blues Live At the Warehouse

THE Roadhouse Blues, a blues band which combines effectively different popular international blues-rock styles, such as Southern Texas Blues, Chicago (Urban) Blues and contemporary British Blues-Rock, is having a solo show this month!

Their repertoire includes popular classics from BB King, Muddy Waters, and John Lee Hooker, but also modern blues-rock songs by Eric Clapton, ZZ Top, Robben Ford and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

All material is uniquely arranged for driving guitars, groovy bass, raunchy saxophone, fierce blues harmonica, and a solid stomping rhythm that makes every live performance a powerful Tour-de-Force for the band, and not-to-be-missed entertainment for the audience.

Roadhouse Blues started to perform in November 2013 again, after a three year break with band members from the former popular Namibian blues band Mojo Blues Electric Band formed in 2005, with Robert Key on bass, Thomas Bokemüller on guitar, vocals and electric two slide, Hu-De San on harmonica and saxophone, and Anesh Morar on drums who joined the

band in 2014. All band members have many years of live performance and recording experience.

Roadhouse Blues is currently preparing for their first studio album with recordings scheduled for November.

Since 2014, Roadhouse Blues has played from intimate club shows to open-air festivals with their biggest year being 2016 when they had 35 gigs.

The band will be performing live at the Warehouse Theatre on 25 August at 20h00. Tickets are available in advance at eventstoday.com.na and at the door.

- Warehouse Theatre

