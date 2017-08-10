Namibia: Pastor Jailed for Fraud

EENHANA magistrate Helvi Shilemba yesterday sentenced Congolese pastor Pedro Marcelino Moussongela to an effective three years' imprisonment after finding him guilty on three charges of fraud and four counts of employing foreign nationals without work permits.

Moussongela was sentenced to three years' imprisonment on each of the three counts of fraud, with those jail terms ordered to run concurrently. He was also sentenced to pay a fine of N$4 000, or serve 16 months' imprisonment, on each of the four counts of illegally employing foreigners. If he did not pay those fines, the four jail terms of 16 months each would run consecutively to the sentences imposed on the three fraud charges, magistrate Shilemba said.

Moussongela was found guilty a week ago, and sentenced yesterday. Before his arrest and imprisonment, he was, amongst others, running a school at Omafo in the Ohangwena region.

It has been reported that Moussongela was alleged to have committed fraud by registering Angolan children as his own with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, while he also declared that the mothers of the children were dead. Moussongela, who was arrested in June last year, admitted guilt on the seven charges. He stood trial without legal representation, while prosecutor Sililo Mwala represented the state.