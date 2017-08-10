Namibia: Exciting 48-Hour Festival for Film Enthusiasts

LIMITED time, limited resources - but unlimited room for creativity and fun. Participants become part of a short-film production for one weekend.

Between 19 and 21 August, the Goethe-Institut will host aspiring filmmakers during the 48-hour film festival that will equip them with the necessary skills needed to be able to produce short films.

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) in conjunction with the Goethe-Institut, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Cramer Café are behind 'KinoNamia', the three-day filmmakers' fest.

Participants - professionals, beginners or just film enthusiasts - will have to produce as many short films as possible in 48 hours. The films will be screened publicly on 21 August and will be broadcasted on NBC after the event.

Everybody interested in film and the art of film-making can come to explore and express their talent. You can join 'KinoNamia' in whichever role you would like to - as a director, scriptwriter, actor, cameraman or musician.

No experience is required - what is needed is passion and vibrant ideas.

Seasoned Namibian filmmakers from different creative departments will brief all participants at the onset of day one on acting, directing and script writing. From 19 August at 12h00 until 21 August at 12h00, all participants will form groups to write, shoot and edit as many films as they like. There will be no equipment provided - participants should bring whatever form of film equipment they may have, regardless of whether video cameras or smartphones.

'KinoNamia' is an exciting opportunity for all participants to be creative, to network and to expose their talent publicly. Registration is open online at facebook.com/KinoNamia and at the Goethe-Institut situated on Fidel-Castro Street, Windhoek.

- Goethe Institut