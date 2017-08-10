10 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Exciting 48-Hour Festival for Film Enthusiasts

Tagged:

Related Topics

LIMITED time, limited resources - but unlimited room for creativity and fun. Participants become part of a short-film production for one weekend.

Between 19 and 21 August, the Goethe-Institut will host aspiring filmmakers during the 48-hour film festival that will equip them with the necessary skills needed to be able to produce short films.

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) in conjunction with the Goethe-Institut, the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Cramer Café are behind 'KinoNamia', the three-day filmmakers' fest.

Participants - professionals, beginners or just film enthusiasts - will have to produce as many short films as possible in 48 hours. The films will be screened publicly on 21 August and will be broadcasted on NBC after the event.

Everybody interested in film and the art of film-making can come to explore and express their talent. You can join 'KinoNamia' in whichever role you would like to - as a director, scriptwriter, actor, cameraman or musician.

No experience is required - what is needed is passion and vibrant ideas.

Seasoned Namibian filmmakers from different creative departments will brief all participants at the onset of day one on acting, directing and script writing. From 19 August at 12h00 until 21 August at 12h00, all participants will form groups to write, shoot and edit as many films as they like. There will be no equipment provided - participants should bring whatever form of film equipment they may have, regardless of whether video cameras or smartphones.

'KinoNamia' is an exciting opportunity for all participants to be creative, to network and to expose their talent publicly. Registration is open online at facebook.com/KinoNamia and at the Goethe-Institut situated on Fidel-Castro Street, Windhoek.

- Goethe Institut

Namibia

Pastor Jailed for Fraud

EENHANA magistrate Helvi Shilemba yesterday sentenced Congolese pastor Pedro Marcelino Moussongela to an effective three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.