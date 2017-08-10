South Africa: President Zuma to Host Liberian President

Photo: GCIS

Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, left, and South African President Jacob Zuma, right (file photo).

President Jacob Zuma will on Friday host Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for a State visit to South Africa.

The visit, which is an important vehicle for economic growth and cooperation between the two countries, will further contribute to strengthening intra-trade relations in the continent of Africa.

South Africa and Liberia maintain good diplomatic and political relations since the attainment of freedom and democracy in South Africa.

The two countries have since signed a General Cooperation Agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding on Economic and Technical Cooperation.

These agreements allow the two countries to engage on a number of areas of possible cooperation, including agriculture, energy, infrastructure development, capacity and institutional building and trade, as well as in the health sector.

During the State visit, the two leaders will review bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as progress made with regard to finalising outstanding agreements.

The visit will serve to further deepen cooperation between the two countries.