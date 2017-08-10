South Africa: Department Condemns Violence in Schools

The Department of Basic Education has condemned a violent act by a male learner, who is seen in a video assaulting a female learner.

A video that is circulating on social media, clearly filmed on a school premises believed to be in KwaZulu-Natal, depicts a male learner violently assaulting a female learner.

"The department has condemned this violence in the strongest terms possible and such will not be tolerated within the school environment and should not be tolerated in our society at large," the department said in a statement.

The Education Department in KwaZulu-Natal is currently conducting an investigation to locate the school where the incident happened, warning that it will ensure that the strongest action possible is taken against the offending learner.

"We view gender based violence in a very serious light and we expect the police to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice as a matter of urgency. As soon as we find the victim of the violence, we will arrange medical examination and provide any other support that will be necessary.

"We want our learners to refrain from any acts of violence and misconduct in and outside the school environment. This type of action is a criminal offense and will need to be dealt with harshly," the department said.

Gender based violence victims can call the toll free number on 0800 428 428 (0800 GBV GBV) and will be able to speak to a social worker for assistance and counselling. Callers can also request a social worker from the command centre to contact them by dialling *120*7867# (free) from a cell phone.