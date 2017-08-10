Zimbabwe: Bullied Pupil Commits Suicide

Masvingo — A Form 2 pupil at the Catholic-run Silveira Mission High School in Bikita committed suicide by hanging in a storeroom after allegedly being bullied by senior boys last Sunday.

The school was plunged into shock and grief after the body of Wesley Shuro of Harare was found hanging in the storeroom on Monday afternoon by other pupils.

A report of a missing person had already been made to the police and the boy's parents after efforts to locate him from the time he disappeared had proved futile.

While authorities at the school, including the headmaster - a Mr Maruta - were tight-lipped over circumstances leading to Wesley's death, sources said he left a written note indicating that he wanted to take his life.

Mr Maruta refused to comment, saying it was against the school's policy to speak to the Press. Sources said Wesley had been bullied by older students at the boarding school, resulting in him contemplating death.

Acting Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said they were waiting for an official report over the pupil's death.

Roman Catholic Masvingo Diocese Vicar-General and education secretary Father Walter Nyatsanza expressed deep sympathy over Wesley's death.

"I would like to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the parents, relatives and friends of one of our students, Wesley Shuro, a Form 2 student who died at Silveira High School in a suspected case of suicide," he said.

Father Nyatsanza said Wesley was reported missing on Sunday by the boarding master, leading to a search at the institution that yielded nothing.

On Monday, Wesley's parents were informed of his disappearance. His body was found hanging from the roof of one of the storerooms at the school by some Form One pupils.

Police were notified and attended the scene and advised the school authorities and his parents to take his body for a post-mortem at Masvingo General Hospital.

Father Nyatsanza said authorities at the school have since managed to calm down students who were left grief-stricken by their colleague's death.