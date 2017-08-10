The claim that the MDC-T is failing to deal with the members who perpetrate violence is untrue as people rush to conclusions without details, party leader Morgan Tsvangirai, said.

Tsvangirai was responding to questions from journalists who asked why some party youths who were involved in acts of violence in 2010 were readmitted into the party after they were expelled.

Journalists asked if doing so was not akin to giving some members the belief that anyone who commits violence can get away with murder.

But the MDCT leader said action was going to be taken against supporters who bashed his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.

"There is no such thing as permanent penalty, people who make mistakes in the party are disciplined and they are given a period of rehabilitation," Tsvangirai told journalists.

"We believe that punishment in an incentive for good behaviour."

He added, "If these young people were misguided and found at fault with the law and with the disciplinary procedures of the MDC, then they were given penalties around that time and they were given sufficient time to rehabilitate themselves."

"So, they have been rehabilitated; it doesn't mean that when you mete out punishment, it's a death penalty, they were brought back because they had fulfilled the conditions for the penalty."