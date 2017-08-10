10 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: City Dumpsite Catches Fire, Again

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Harare City Council's Golden Quarry dumpsite caught fire on Tuesday night in a suspected case of arson. The city has since reported the alleged culprits to the police. When The Herald visited the dumpsite yesterday morning, the inferno was still raging in areas outside the dumpsite, posing danger to motorists and other road users. Teams from the fire brigade were busy extinguishing the fire inside the dumpsite, while a thick cloud caused serious air pollution. The city's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said officers at the dumpsite received an alert around 11pm on Tuesday that there were nine points with raging fire at the dumpsite.

"There is a fire outbreak at the Golden Quarry affecting a number of suburbs, among them Haig Park, Tynwald, Warren Park and Westlea," he said. "The fire was allegedly started by a vagrant who was protesting the pulling down of his illegal shack by the city's enforcement unit.

"The vagrant yesterday evening threatened unspecified action after the structure had been pulled down. He has since been reported to the police under case number OB 3225/17. The city has mobilised plant and equipment and personnel to attend to the fire. The equipment includes graders, front-end loaders, water bowsers, tipper trucks and fire engines."

