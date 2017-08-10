Namibia: Keetmanshoop Show Affected By Economic Pinch

Keetmanshoop — The Keetmanshoop Agricultural and Industrial Show during its official launch at a gala event here on Friday raised about N$52,500 - far less than the amounts collected during previous years.

Show society president Charles Jossob attributed the low amount to the economic situation being experienced all over the country. He said many companies were willing to give, but could not give what they do not have and thus many companies gave the little they could, while some did not give at all, as they are also facing difficulties.

Around N$90,800 was collected at a similar gala dinner last year.

"It is a bit lower than previous years and this might be due to the economic situation that our country is in, because most companies indicated that they could not pledge due to the economic situation," he said.

He was, however, optimistic the show will go ahead and expects it to be bigger and better this year, saying preparations are on schedule and residents can expect a good show, with more than 150 exhibitors expected this year.

At the launch, Keetmanshoop Mayor Gaudentia Krohne said the show presents an ideal environment for local small and medium enterprises to present their products to the public.

Mayor Krohne pointed out how the hosting of such an event benefits the town and residents and urged local businesses to get involved, so that they can nurture business relationships that can attract investment to the town.

She said shows like this help to create an ideal environment for exhibitors to nurture relationships across the supply chain and create connections that may bring investments to the town, which will in general contribute to the local economy.

"I want to therefore invite all local and regional businesses and SMEs to contact the show society and find out how you can become involved in this year's show," she said.

Krohne said visitors can look forward to various exciting activities and pledged the municipality's continued support for the show, saying the council remains committed to be on board to ensure the show is a success every year.

The 62nd annual Keetmanshoop Agricultural and Industrial is slated for September 13 to 16.