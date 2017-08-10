10 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Ben Martins Hosts Dinner Engagement With Women in Business As Part of Women's Month, 11 Aug

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Dikobe Ben Martins together with Limpopo MEC of Economic Development Seaparo C Sekoati will host a Business Engagement Dinner for women in business to discuss business opportunities within the State Owned Companies (SOC) in the DPE portfolio. The business dinner will take place at Meropa Casino in Polokwane; Limpopo on Friday 11th August 2017.

The SOC namely Transnet, Eskom, Denel, South African Express and SAFCOL will make presentations of business opportunities and areas where women may seek to become key suppliers of products and services in the SOC.

The dinner is part of the women's month commemoration to present and showcase SOC procurement processes and other identified opportunities with the specific focus on Women in Business.

The Engagement is the Department's Provincial Engagement platform, which aims to raise awareness of SOC supply-chain requirements to women and other special groups and to raise any challenges, constraints and ideas to improve the programme supporting SMMEs and Cooperatives by SOC.

Issued by: Department of Public Enterprises

South Africa

