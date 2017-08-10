Windhoek — The Bank Windhoek Namibia Enduro Championship is heading to Farm Otjihase near Otjihase Mine on the outskirts of Windhoek this weekend. This weekend's activities will mark the sixth round of the Enduro series.

This is the second outing of the series to Otjihase after April's event, and it could be the championship decider in the Open Motorbikes Class. After his victory at Abbabis in the Open Motorbikes Class, Henner Rusch (KTM) could secure his fifth Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship title in a row with a first place finish.

His biggest rival this season, Marcel Henle (KTM), who is recovering from a slight injury sustained in a competition in South Africa, is unlikely to start and will focus on the prestigious Roof of Africa event coming up towards the end of the year in Lesotho.

Corner Visser (Sherco) and Kai Hennes (KTM) still have a chance to finish second overall and will be keeping up the pressure.

Joern Greiter (KTM) is striding towards the Senior Motorbike Riders Class Championship this season and will be favourite at Otjihase, due to his victory there earlier in the year.

Werner Wiese (KTM), David Brown (KTM) and Frank Ahlreip (KTM) are all still in close contention for podium positions at the end of the season.

Brown will be confident for a good result at Otjihase, as he secured second place in April.

In the Clubmans Motorbike Class, Juergen Gladis (KTM) is likely to secure the championship at Otjihase, while the battle for second and third overall is still on.

Swakopmund-based talent Liam Gilchrist (Husqvarna), currently placed second overall, will be under pressure from Wayne Schablinski (KTM), Kurt Hartung (Yamaha), Lenny Bagwitz (KTM) and Duard Wiese (KTM).

Keanu Weber-Trianus (KTM) and Teddy Kausch (KTM) will be an interesting pair to follow in the Off-road Bike Class, as they battle for the championship.

In the Development Class for youngsters, Dylan Hilfiker (KTM) still has a good overall lead in the championship, however Levin Quinger (KTM) has been catching up recently winning the last two races in a row.

A victory at Otjihase would lead to Shannon Rowland (Honda) securing her second Ladies Quad Class championship title. The Namibian Enduro Club expects around 65 quad and motorbikes to enter in 11 Competition Classes.

Junior riders as of 10 years of age will be on the track, as well as a large number of Clubman's Class riders.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event as this race offers excellent viewing points from the pits, close to the action.

The venue can be reached following the B6 in an eastern direction towards Gobabis for approximately 15 km, turning off to the Otjihase Mine / Heja Lodge. After another 14 km, participants and spectators will enter the mine entrance. From this point onwards, the Enduro signage will guide the way for approximately 6 km to the pit area.

For entries and all other related information, the Namibian Enduro Club has posted information on the website www.namibianenduro.com. The race is co-sponsored by Blue Chip Spraypainting.