South Africa: Labour to Host Employment Equity Workshops

The Department of Labour is expected to host two workshops to advocate employment equity (EE) compliance in the Eastern Cape.

The Department of Labour uses the EE compliance workshops to create awareness of compliance with the Employment Equity Act, and help prepare employers for the requirements needed when submitting their online 2017 EE reports to the department.

The two workshops to be held under the theme 'Real transformation makes business sense'. One will be held on 15 August 2017 in East London at the International Convention Centre, 2 Marine Park Complex, 22 Esplanade Street, and on 16 August 2017 in Port Elizabeth at Pine Lodge Hotel, Marine Drive, Summerstrand.

The agenda for the workshops will focus on the following: publicise the Amended Code of Good Practice on the Preparation and Implementation of the EE plans; encourage employers to submit EE reports online; publicise the 17th CEE Annual Report and the 2016 EE Public Register, and represent current CCMA cases on Employment Equity Act.

The national, annual workshops, which started on 11 July in Kimberley, have been held in Rustenburg, Nelspruit, Thohoyandou, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Richards Bay and Durban.

Other workshops are to be held in the Western Cape, George (22 August) and Cape Town (24 August), Gauteng, Pretoria (5 September) targeting mainly government departments at national and provincial level, Ekurhuleni (6 September), Vaal (7 September) and Ekurhuleni (8 September), targeting mainly municipalities.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has partnered with the Department of Labour to share information on the status of employment equity case study.

The workshops are targeting human resources executives and practitioners, EE Forum members, assigned senior EE managers/transformation managers academics and trade unions among others.

The EE workshops starts at 08:30 and ends at 14:00.

The EE Online and Manual reporting season opens on 01 September 2017.