8 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Siyabonga Cwele Welcomes Cell C's Recapitalisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Dr Siyabonga Cwele welcomes the R5.5 billion private sector investment into Cell C. This investment is significant because it saves Cell C and prevent the monopolisation of the telecommunications industry.

The investment and management actions have saved approximately 2 500 direct and 15 000 indirect jobs in areas such as distribution and suppliers. This is in line with Government's policies, such as the National Integrated Policy, that advocate for the opening up the sector to new players, particularly to blacks and small businesses.

"It is when the industry is open and deconcentrated that we, as citizens, may realise the call for Data Must Fall, through effective competition and innovation that also improves the quality of service," said Minister Cwele.

The company projects that blacks will have a 44.51% shareholding within 12 months. Over that period, it also projects that the company will be fully owned by South African investors.

"We call upon Cell C management to prioritise transformation, job creation and join our partnership to ensure that all South Africans are connected to affordable and reliable internet by the end of 2020,"said Minister Cwele.

South Africa has partnered with the World Economic Forum Africa, the private sector and civil society to connect all citizens to the internet through a programme called the Internet For All.

Issued by: Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services

South Africa

Joy, Heartache for Wayde and Simbine at World Champs

There was both relief and grief for South Africa's top sprinters on Wednesday night, with Wayde van Niekerk reaching the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.